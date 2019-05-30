KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Officials at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium in Kingsport said Otto the otter died after eating food it couldn't tolerate that was thrown into his enclosure.

Otto the otter was transported to UT Animal Hospital Thursday for treatment. According to the park's Facebook post, food was found in the animal's enclosure, and it is believed that guests threw the food in there.

Bays Mountain would like to remind guests that feeding the animals is forbidden in the park. Some animals have problems digesting certain foods.

His exact cause of death isn't known, but a necropsy will be performed to find out.

According to the park's Facebook, Otto came to the park as a 9-month-old in October 2017 from a rehabilitation facility in North Carolina.

The facility cared for Otto and his sibling after they lost their parents in the flood. The hope was to release them back into the wild, but the pups had lost their fear of humans, so Otto moved to Bays Mountain Park.

The park is asking people to share any photos or memories of Otto.