Group of otters at NC Zoo released back into the wild!

The otters were raised as a group at the Zoo to help ensure their survival after their release.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A group of otters who were all housed at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the NC Zoo has made their return back to the wild!

The orphaned otters were all found in different locations in North Carolina, and were raised as a group at the Zoo.

Back in May, the NC Zoo said they planned to have the otter's also released as a group in order to boost their overall chance of success to accommodate back into the wild.

Wednesday proved that the tactic was suscessful as the NC Zoo took to their Facebook page to announce the news of their release.

We’re sure the otters wouldn’t have it any ‘otter’ way!