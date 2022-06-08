Parvovirus outbreak at Guilford County animal shelter in Greensboro

GCAS will not be accepting dogs into the Resource Center at 980 Guilford College Rd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the Guilford County Animal Shelter moving to a new location.

A two-week "quarantine intake" is in place after a parvovirus was found at the Guilford County Animal Services, according to animal service officials.

The shelter said they are temporarily suspending some services. Since the virus is highly infectious, they will not be accepting dogs into their resource center at 980 Guilford College Road.

Director Jorge Ortega said dangerous dogs and dogs involved with bites or anything similar to the situation will still be admitted into the center.

They believe the virus was brought from another infected dog there.

