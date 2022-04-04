Penguins, otters, oh... my! Day in the life of an aquarist at Greensboro Science Center

Her day is filled with penguin drama and fun, and that's just the start of a busy day at the Greensboro Science Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What’s it like to be an aquarist at the Greensboro Science Center?

Megan Zelinski oversees the center's otter, stingray touch tank, kelp forest, and penguin exhibits. A typical day includes feeding and training the animals in her care as well as cleaning their exhibits and supplies.

All the animals know right away that it's time to eat breakfast or lunch when Zellinski enters the room! She fills buckets full of fish and sardines for all the penguins and of course, she has a special meal all planned out for all the otters. In fact, it's otterly-adorable as she signals for the otters to come and chow down on their feasts.

She's also best friends with the African Penguins as they await their own feast that's high in fish count for the day! The group of penguins all line up and greet her as she opens the door into the exhibit. She can barely sit down without becoming the center of a feeding frenzy amongst the penguins all there to enjoy their lunch.

Of course, all the animals have a special diet and she's in charge of making sure they get what they need for each day. Even the stingrays notice when she enters with their food. It’s a fast-paced job, but she said it’s rewarding to work with such a great variety of animals.

There's lots more to explore at the Greensboro Science Center. It's located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. General admission includes admission to the aquarium, museum and zoo.

ADMISSION PRICES

GSC Members: Free

Adults (ages 14 - 64): $19.50

Seniors (ages 65+): $18.50

Children (ages 3 - 13): $17.50

Children 2 and Under: Free

