Nonprofit wants to put two pet oxygen masks on every fire truck in Forsyth County

Fur-Ever Friends is working to raise $10,000 to provide two pet oxygen masks for every fire truck in Forsyth County, Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Triad nonprofit organization is working to make sure every fire department has the capability to save a pet's life.

"You know, God and your dog love you unconditional," Kathy Tilley Hammons said.

It's an unconditional kind of love that runs deep in the Hammons household. The couple doesn't have any children so their pets are their children.

The first rescue they ever adopted was a dog named Lacy.

"Within about two weeks she felt the love in our home and she knew that she was never going to be hurt again," Hammons said.

Hammons said they had saved Lacy from an abusive home, but were unable to save her from a fire that destroyed their home in 2007.

"My house is material things and it was replaced, but she could never be replaced because she was a little living being," Hammons said.

Firefighters on scene had an oxygen mask for humans, but it was too big for Lacy's little face. Her story inspired Fur-Ever Friends to raise money to make sure every fire truck in Forsyth County has a pet oxygen mask.

One year after the Hammons' house fire, they made it happen.

"Overtime and the use of masks, they've kind of degraded and they need to be replaced and that's what we're doing right now," Jennifer Tierney, Fur-Ever Friends founding member said.

Now, nearly 15 years later, they're trying to raise $10,000 to make sure every fire truck has two pet oxygen masks.

"It's stressful and it's heartbreaking and it's difficult, even if everybody including the animals get out safely, but what if you lose one of those animals, that just adds more trauma to what is already an extremely traumatic event," Tierney said.

"If it saves one animal, its worth how ever many thousands it costs," Hammons said.

Because Fur-Ever Friends is a nonprofit, they need the community's support in raising funds to buy all the masks.

Here's how you can donate: