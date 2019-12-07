CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater police officer got up-close and personal with nature during a recent call.
Officer Kyle Bingham was called to a Super 8 motel on U.S. 19 when someone spotted a suspicious subject hanging out between two rooms.
When he got there, he nabbed the culprit: a 2-foot baby gator.
Bingham helped relocated the gator to a nearby lake.
The officer does more than wrangle gators: He was one of the police officers who made the news recently when they bought a homeless man who had ripped his pants a new pair of trousers.
