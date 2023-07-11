Large pregnant python with more than 60 eggs removed from Everglades

Wildlife officials say a python this size could easily eat anything in the Everglades, even adult alligators.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A large, pregnant python was found and captured in the Everglades by crews with the Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue.

In a Facebook post, the organization says the snake was nearly 16 feet long and had more than 60 eggs that were just days from being laid.

"A removal like this is absolutely crucial for our native wildlife in that ecosystem and WILL make a difference," the post read, in part.

Wildlife officials say a python this size could easily eat anything in the Everglades, even adult alligators.

Another video posted to the organization's Facebook page shows trapper Mike Kimmel, known as the “Python Cowboy," trapping a large python.

Here’s one of the larger gravid pythons that Otto located for me this nesting season. She was nearly 16 feet long and... Posted by Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue on Thursday, July 6, 2023

Another video posted to the organization's Facebook page shows trapper Mike Kimmel, known as the “Python Cowboy," trapping a large python.

The snake can be seen lunging at the man with its mouth wide open.