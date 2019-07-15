LAKELAND, Fla. — A puppy has died after she and two other puppies were dumped in a hot Florida dumpster earlier this month in Lakeland, according to an animal rescue group.

"We can't imagine the pain and fear these 3 babies girls experienced," Florida-based Their Lives Matter wrote online.

The dog in the worst condition was named Belle. She was rushed in for emergency care. She had 2-3 blood transfusions. But, on Monday, Their Lives Matter announced her brain damage was so severe that she passed away.

"With the very heaviest of hearts, our team received the news that little Belle lost the fight," the organization wrote in an update on Facebook.

The group said Belle was surrounded by an abundance of love in her final hours, and animal advocates will continue to seek justice.

The two other puppies are with a local foster care provider.

