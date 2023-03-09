Fortunately, the dog that fought the skunk had been vaccinated against rabies, and will get a booster shot.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Health officials in Suffolk are warning residents that a skunk has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Suffolk Health Department learned that a dog had fought the skunk in the Quaker Drive area of Suffolk.

Fortunately, the dog was vaccinated against rabies. It will receive a rabies booster and be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it, according to the Suffolk Health Department.

The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eye, nose, or mouth.

It's important to keep your pets vaccinated and avoid any contact with wild animals.

If you think you or your pet might have come into contact with a rabid animal, call Suffolk Animal Control at (757) 514-7855 or the Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751.