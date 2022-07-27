Reidsville Police Department’s K9 'Elo' to get donation of body armor

The non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc will donate a bullet and stab protective to the police department's four-legged K9.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A non-profit organization said they are donating a body of armor to the Reidsville Police Department's K9, Elo.

It's a bullet and stab-proof kind of vest.

K9 Elo's vest will be embroidered with the phrase "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always".

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in the service and related agencies throughout the U.S.

This potentially lifesaving body armor is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ-certified. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,714 vests to K9s in all 50 states, totaling $6.9 million.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.