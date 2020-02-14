WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department’s retired arson dog Shazam is on a quest to complete his bucket list after being diagnosed with cancer.

“He is spending his last few days living life to the fullest,” the City of Winston-Salem wrote in a Facebook post.

The city posted photos of the dog smiling and having a ball, Friday afternoon.

“Today he was able to go to Burke Street Pizza and tomorrow’s he’s getting him some doughnuts (his favorite),” the post read.

