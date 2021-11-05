'Our hearts are broken': Retired K-9 officer, beloved ambassador dies

Arko retired with his partner Lt. Kevin Hoover in 2018. The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that he died at the age of 15.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is saying an emotional goodbye to a longtime K-9 officer who retired along with his partner in 2018.

Arko was described by the department as a community ambassador as well as a beloved member of Lt. Kevin Hoover's family. Arko spent many of his years in law enforcement as a full-service patrol dog.

But the sheriff's department pointed out that he also made many community appearances at local schools, churches, and businesses. He also made television appearances during the annual Guardians of the Night K-9 5K.

The sheriff's department said that, after his retirement, Arko spent his time on the family farm where he "loved spending time with his human family as well as his many furry 4-legged siblings."