Riverbanks Zoo pulled off a "MacGyver" kind of move recently.

One of their Rockhopper penguin chick's egg got cracked. Enough that if it couldn't be fixed, the little bird inside wouldn't make it.

But armed with some Q-tips and some non-toxic Elmer's glue, bird keepers at the zoo knew just what to do.

Colleen Lynch, the curator of birds at Riverbanks says that as cool as this is it's not unusual. "We have a kit for this," she said and it isn't the first time the keepers at the zoo have done this.

While the zoo keeps the egg in an incubator, a "fake" egg is given to the parents to keep them in their parental role. Then keepers can keep an eye on the egg.

On June 12, Elmer cracked out of his shell and is now hanging with his parents, Skittles and Gilbert, at the penguin exhibit.