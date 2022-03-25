Sarasota Police K9 passes away unexpectedly

The cause of death has not yet been officially determined.

SARASOTA, Fla. — In a Twitter post from the Sarasota Police Department, authorities say one of their beloved K-9s, Bandi, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday.

Police say the cause of death has not yet been officially determined, but veterinarians believe Bandi passed away from natural causes.

It’s with great sadness we share news of the passing of one of our beloved police canines. K9 Bandi unexpectedly passed away yesterday, Mar 24, while on-duty. A cause of death has not yet been officially determined, veterinarians believe Bandi passed away from natural causes. 💔 pic.twitter.com/RdCJh6AZv5 — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) March 25, 2022

Bandi was a German Shepard born in Hungary in 2014 and joined the Sarasota Police Department in 2016. Bandi has been partners with Sergeant Jonathan Misiewicz since then. Bandi was certified in explosive odor detection, tracking, article search, and apprehension, authorities say.