PALMETTO, Fla. — It’s almost time for summer vacation, and that means most students and staff members are getting ready to take a break from the school classrooms and hallways. Except, one four-legged, scaly student with a tail didn’t get the memo in Manatee County.

School officials said an 8-foot, 2-inch-long alligator was spotted roaming the halls of Palm View Elementary School Wednesday in Palmetto.

The school’s principal, Kaththea Johnson, took to Facebook to let people know they roped off the area the alligator was spotted in while they called 911.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission went to the school and removed the gator from the campus. The school posted to Facebook and said nobody was hurt while the reptile was removed.

Alligator mating season is in full swing and lasts through June. Alligators become more aggressive during mating season, so you're more likely to cross paths with one.

Fatal attacks on humans remain rare, however. According to FWC, the likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only 1 in 3.2 million.

From 1948 to 2017, FWC reports 401 people have been bitten by alligators, with 24 fatalities. The most recent death before the woman last June was in 2016 when a 2-year-old boy playing near the water's edge at a Walt Disney World resort was killed.

The FWC says people should never feed alligators and to keep their distance if they see one. People can also stay safe by only swimming in designated swimming areas and keeping pets away from the water.

You can read more about living with alligators on FWC's website.

