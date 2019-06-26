A dog's sad story has a happy ending.

A photo posted Tuesday by the Humane Society of Hamilton County in Indiana showed a sad dog named Ritter. He had been left at the shelter because his family lost its home.

"Ritter's negative reaction to the shelter was immediate and heartbreaking," the shelter wrote. "This is the reality our animals face every day - Heartbreak and a sense of hopelessness."

The photo of the 4-year-old American bulldog went viral, being shared more than 3,300 times.

On Wednesday, the shelter shared the good news: "Ritter has found a home!"

A commenter named Sophie Marie said she had adopted Ritter.

"Get to pick him up Thursday and love him forever," she wrote.

Congratulations, Ritter!

