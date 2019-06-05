NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo announced on Monday that a Siamese crocodile passed away.

In a statement on Facebook, the Zoo said staff found Makara, the 12-year-old crocodile, unresponsive Saturday in the exhibit pool. Animal Care Staff and Keepers attempted to get her to respond to stimulation. When she didn't respond, staff immediately pulled her out for further examination.

Unfortunately, the reptile was gone.

The zoo said the crocodile's death was unexpected. The Zoo said staff didn't see any abnormal behavior from either of the crocodiles the day before. The other female crocodile, Shadie, has been eating normally and exhibiting natural behaviors.

Makara’s cause of death is pending test results.

The crocodiles were added to the Virginia Zoo's World of Reptiles on July 10, 2018. It was the first time in the zoo's 117-year history where crocodiles have been exhibited.