ASHEBORO, N.C. — Warning, some of you won't be able to unsee this and some will watch multiple times. It involves snakes. Nature is an amazing thing. Check out the video of Eastern Indigo snakes hatch at the NC Zoo.
The Zoo posted video of their Facebook page Wednesday evening. The post said the snakes were very cautious of life outside of their eggs, so they kept peeking out to check their surroundings. The hatching process took a few days because of this.
The post goes on to say "this threatened species are only found in the wild in parts of Florida and southern Georgia, and they are part of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' SAFE program (Saving Species From Extinction).
'Zombie Snakes' Found in NC Like to Play Dead, Parks and Rec. Officials Warn
These baby snakes will be raised here and then sent to other members of the SAFE program to help with the breeding program."
- RELATED: VIDEO: Up close and personal with two 'dancing' Timber Rattlesnakes
- RELATED: No Pet Snakes Allowed! Warning Issued After Python, Boa Found on NC Marine Base Camp Lejeune
RELATED: Pit bull puppy dies of snake bites while protecting kids in Florida
RELATED: Gulp! Arkansas photographer snaps images of snake eating bug