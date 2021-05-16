SO CUTE! Nassau County deputies help rescue fawn abandoned by mother

The sheriff's office estimates the fawn is no older than two weeks.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was a call the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said a couple of their deputies will never forget.

A person found a small fawn on the front porch of a home in Amelia Walk. It appears the fawn was likely abandoned by its mother, the NCSO said.

The deputies came over to the home to take the fawn to a shelter for rehabilitation. However, that didn't stop them from taking some adorable pictures with the fawn first.