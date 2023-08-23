Dobby is a miniature pinscher mix, is emaciated and only weighs about half of what his normal weight should be.

HOUSTON — A severely emaciated dog is being cared for after a good Samaritan found him on the side of the road. He was taken to a shelter which then contacted Houston Pets Alive! for help.

Dobby needed emergency attention and he is now receiving round-the-clock care as they try to save him.

Houston Pets Alive! said the little dog has the "most severe case of malnutrition/starvation ever witnessed" at their facility.

"Dobby's condition is heart-wrenching. He is emaciated, weak, and struggling to stand," the nonprofit rescue group said.

Dobby weighs only 12 pounds, about half of what his normal weight should be.

"Throughout the process, the two-year-old min-pin cross has shown us his sweet disposition and happy personality in spite of his circumstances," Houston Pets Alive said.

If Dobby survives, he will require months of rehabilitation, according to Houston Pets Alive! They are asking for donations to help cover the cost of his care.

“Dobby is such a sweet dog who loves people and has such a positive attitude - he really does deserve a second chance,” Executive Director Noelle Delgado said. "HPA! is over capacity but we knew he needed to be given a chance to survive and hopefully thrive."

Houston Pets Alive! offers a safety net for municipal shelters in the Greater Houston area by taking in animals that need extensive medical care.

On average, Houston Pets Alive! said it spends about $100,000 on outsourced medical care for dogs but its onsite clinic is currently closed due to a shortage of veterinarians.

