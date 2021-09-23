HOUSTON — Sixteen emaciated dogs found on a rural property in Washington County were rescued Thursday by the Houston SPCA's Cruelty Investigation Team.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department contacted the SPCA after finding the dogs “in poor living conditions.”
They said six dogs were chained up, while others were found roaming loose or inside the debris-filled home.
The frightened animals were put in crates and driven to Houston where they’re being examined and treated by the SPCA’s veterinary team.
“We know that dogs in rural areas are often used for security and while that is not against state law, it’s obvious these animals are suffering from severe neglect,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator at the Houston SPCA. “Simply picking up the phone or going online to report this kind of abuse will save lives."
Suspected animal cruelty in Houston, Harris County and other surrounding counties can be reported to the Houston SPCA at 713-869-SPCA or at www.houstonspca.org/cruelty-and-rescue.
