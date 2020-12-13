Stolen service dog reunited with family

Odin, a 9-year-old brown and black bull mastiff, was inside his owner's truck when it was stolen.

A service dog that was inside a truck when it was stolen outside a South Florida gas station has been located a day after going missing.

WPLG in Fort Lauderdale reported that the truck was found Saturday by a friend of owner Luisa Escudero in a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex.

The truck's door was open and the 9-year-old brown and black bull mastiff inside.

Escudero’s truck was stolen outside a gas station in Fort Lauderdale on Friday afternoon when she went inside.

The dog named Odin works with Escudero at a center for children with cerebral palsy.