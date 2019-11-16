TAMPA, Fla. — It’s finally starting to feel like fall in Florida with the temperatures dropping into the 60s and even the 50s in some places around Tampa Bay.

And it’s not just the people who are feeling the chill, it’s animals too. The Tampa Police Department posted a photo to its Facebook page of a dog they picked up from somebody’s porch.

Police said the dog didn’t want to leave the porch because it was trying to stay warm.

The SPCA said it’s not just the cold that can affect your pets, but the drier air can also leave their paws chapped and give them itchy, flakey skin. The SPCA said feeding your dog a little extra in the cold can help give them the calories they might need to get through the chillier days.

