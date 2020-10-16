2 the rescue: Meet Jafar

He's a 6-month-old kitty ready to bring to joy to your home this fall!

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Take a look at this adorable guy.

This is Jafar.

This 6 month-old would love to keep you company this fall with his beautiful golden coat.

Our friends with Rockingham County Animal Shelter say he will make the perfect addition to any home.

We're told his adoption fee is just $15 and he's up to date on his vaccinations.

If you're interested in taking Jafar home, reach out to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter. They're located at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville. You can call them at (336) 394-0075.

They'd love to connect him to his forever family.