OKLAHOMA CITY — Why storm Area 51 when it would be (probably) more fulfilling to storm an animal shelter?
An Oklahoma group is hoping people do just that, and they've posted some pretty cute pictures on Facebook to make it happen -- tin foil hats and all. Even if aliens do exist, maybe a new best friend will offer up some protection.
"Adoption isn’t that far out of this world!" OKC Animal Welfare wrote on its Facebook page.
While the Oklahoma-based shelter asks for donations, there are great organizations locally worth checking out, too, including:
Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center
Humane Society of Sarasota County
Pinellas County Animal Services
Manatee County Animal Services
