Record-Breaking Catch | Reidsville man reels in a catfish nearly 28 pounds from a pond

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Someone set a new state fishing record, here in the Triad.

The North Carolina Wildlife Commission certified Justin Hall's giant catfish.

Check it out— he reeled in a nearly 28-pound catfish from a pond near his home in Rockingham County.

His catch surpassed the old record by almost two pounds.

Hall said he almost never catches something that big, but got the inspiration when his son reeled in a giant catfish the week before.

He broke the previous record of 26 lbs. caught in the Neuse River, in July 2021, according to the N.C. Wildlife Commission.

How to qualify

To qualify for an N.C. Freshwater Fish State Record, anglers must catch the fish by rod and reel or cane pole. The fish must be weighed on a scale certified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and witnessed by at least one observer. It must be identified by a fisheries biologist from the Commission and the angler must submit an application with a full, side-view photo of the fish for record certification.

