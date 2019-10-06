EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. — Check out this deer captured on photo at Edisto Island last weekend. Have you ever seen one of these?

Mickey Crowell shared the photo, taken while he was on vacation last week, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

Officials with SCDNR say the deer is a piebald deer. Piebaldism, according to SCDNR, is an inherited genetic anomaly in deer. Piebald deer typically don't survive because they can have a number of congenital defects, including pronounced overbite (parrot jaw), malformed legs, scoliosis of the spine and internal organ issues.

While piebaldism isn't necessarily rare, many piebald deer don't make it to adulthood due defects, such as scoliosis and internal organ issues. For that reason, people don't see these interesting looking deer very often.

For every 100 deer or so, you'll get 1 that's piebald, according to Kaley Lawrimore with SCDNR. The agency says it receives a number of reports each year from hunters and residents.

Mickey Crowell, who took the photo, said he's been hunting for 60 years and has only seen two, including the one he spotted last weekend.