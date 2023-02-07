U.S. Coast Guard rescues sea turtle on NC coast

Keep reading to watch the video of the release!

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Here's some good news for your Sunday evening!

The U.S. Coast Guard and NC Fish and Wildlife recently saved a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle at Nags Head, NC.

The sea turtle was caught in fishing gear but was luckily rescued and released into its natural habitat.

The Coast Guard posted a video of the release on their Facebook page of the sea turtle gratefully swimming back into the sea

The Kemp's Ridley turtle is the smallest and most critically endangered sea turtle in the world. According to the National Park Service, the adults are mostly limited to the Gulf of Mexico, but the younger turtles can be found up and down the east coast.

Check out the video of the release here!

