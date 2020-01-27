TAMPA, Fla — Did you know your pets can donate blood, too?

In the same way humans can need a blood transfusion, our pets can face the same need. But according to veterinarians at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Hillsborough County, animal hospitals across the country are facing a critical shortage of blood for animals.

January happens to be National Blood Donor Month. A study published in the journal of the British Veterinary Association found 70 percent of pet owners were unaware their pet could donate blood.

Advancements in veterinary medicine and the rise of pet owners’ willingness to pay for specialty and emergency care for the family pet has caused an increase in demand for pet blood, according to Blue Pearl veterinarians.

“Dogs and cats require blood transfusions for many of the same reasons humans do: illness, injury, or surgery,” said Dee Ann Dugger in a press release. Dugger is the senior clinician and blood bank director at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Tampa.

“However, with only a handful of banks nationally, getting safe blood to a pet who is in immediate need is a challenge. Right now, we, as a veterinary community, are not producing enough blood for veterinarians around the country.

“We simply need more donors.”

Cats and dogs—just like humans—have different blood types, according to Dugger. Cats have three different blood types while dogs have six. Greyhounds are generally known for being universal donors.

BluePearl veterinarians are urging owners to get their pets screened to see if they can donate. BluePearl says it accepts donations at its Tampa, Brandon and Clearwater hospitals.

BluePearl has eight pet blood banks across the country.

Animal Emergency of Pasco in Port Richey also has a blood donation program for dogs. Many veterinary hospitals and even university vet schools like the University of Florida Small Animal Hospital have their own blood bank programs which usually rely on donations from owners who volunteer their pets.

According to Petfinder, the process does not require anesthesia. Blood is taken from the jugular vein and the entire procedure usually takes about 30 minutes.

Is your pet eligible to donate blood?

Dogs:

1 to 7 years old

Good temperament

Healthy

Up-to-date on vaccines

No previous transfusions

Weigh more than 50 pounds

Cats:

2 to 7 years old

Weigh more than 10 pounds

Live indoors

Must test negative for feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus

Cannot be previously bred or received a blood transfusion.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter