Virginia Zoo announces passing of Masai giraffe, Billy

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo announced Sunday that one of its Masai giraffes, Billy, passed away due to age-related health problems.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said Billy received careful monitoring and thorough medical attention from his keepers and veterinary staff in his final months. He died via euthanasia following a declining quality of life.

During his life, Billy fathered 15 calves, contributing to his species' health and longevity as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

At 18 feet and just over 21.5 years old, he was the tallest in the zoo's giraffe herd and one of the oldest in human care. The zoo said his life was a testament to the care he got since Masai giraffes only live 10 to 15 years in the wild.

"The opportunity to care for and learn about Billy throughout his life has been a privilege and contributed to a larger body of knowledge about these spectacular animals to aid in their conservation," the zoo wrote. "Billy has long been a beloved and larger-than-life personality at the Zoo, and he will be deeply missed by Zoo friends far and wide."