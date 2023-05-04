GRANT, Minn. — For many law enforcement officers, they start their day at work with the expectation that something unexpected could happen at any time.
And for several Washington County Sherriff's deputies, their day involved capturing a rouge emu.
The department posted on social media that an emu was captured near Grant, Minnesota on Thursday morning. At the time of its apprehension, the emu was reported to be "hanging out with a homeowner eating apples." Officials also noted that the emu seemed "super friendly."
Washington County officials said the emu is safe at home and may have hopped a fence from a neighboring property.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.