Well, that’s something you don’t see every day.

An escaped emu was sitting in the yard of an Orcas Island home on Thursday when a cautious deer got a little too close for comfort.

Video from KING 5 viewer Robin Watson shows the deer slowly walking up to the emu when the emu jumped up and started chasing the buck.

The deer began running around trying to escape with the emu close behind. The deer was able to get away after hiding behind a tree, but not before running around in several circles with the emu in tow.

Emus are flightless birds which are native to Australia. They are the second-largest living bird and can weigh more than 100 pounds.

The Islands' Sounder reports that a 1-year-old emu named Louise went on a nearly 12-hour adventure Thursday after strong winds had blown open a gate during the night. Community members were able to wrangle the emu and bring her back home.

