Video shows moment stolen puppy was reunited with its siblings, mother

WASHINGTON — Godiva the dog was found earlier last month abandoned and tied to a pole in D.C. Her litter of puppies she had recently given birth to was missing, presumably stolen. The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) has been working hard to try to find the 3.5-week-old puppies.

Since August, the HRA has reunited 1-year-old Godiva with four of her puppies: Link, Aries, Glitter and Apollo. Now, another puppy has been reunited with the canine family.

Little Oli was reunited with his mother and siblings Thursday.

"Each reunion brings happy tears to our eyes and gives us renewed hope that the remaining puppies will be reunited with Godiva and their brothers and sister," said HRA Director of Communications Samantha Miller.

Two puppies are still missing and HRA is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to their location or safe return. Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously to HRA at (202)723-5730.

