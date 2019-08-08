HIGH POINT, N.C. — A landfill is certainly no attraction, but for one bald eagle in particular, it's a hot spot! 

The City of High Point says it has a bald eagle that visits the landfill at least once a year, and this week, our nation's symbol decided to stop by once more. 

The City posted some pictures of their bald eagle friend, adding they would have chosen a different place to visit, but to each their own. 

Either way, we're sure they're glad to have such a prestigious visitor stop by from time to time.

PHOTOS | Bald Eagle Visits High Point Landfill
01 / 04
Bald eagle at High Point landfill
02 / 04
Bald eagle at High Point landfill
03 / 04
Bald eagle at High Point landfill
04 / 04
Bald eagle at High Point landfill
Post by CityofHighPoint.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple UsersAndroid Users