HIGH POINT, N.C. — A landfill is certainly no attraction, but for one bald eagle in particular, it's a hot spot!
The City of High Point says it has a bald eagle that visits the landfill at least once a year, and this week, our nation's symbol decided to stop by once more.
The City posted some pictures of their bald eagle friend, adding they would have chosen a different place to visit, but to each their own.
Either way, we're sure they're glad to have such a prestigious visitor stop by from time to time.
PHOTOS | Bald Eagle Visits High Point Landfill
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users