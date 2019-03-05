CLEARWATER, Fla. — Wildlife workers helped rescue an injured manatee near Clearwater Friday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission got a call about an ailing manatee in Stevenson Creek.
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium Rescue Team, along with FWC, ZooTampa and the City of Clearwater went to the scene and found a female manatee with an injury from a watercraft. She was also missing her front left pectoral flipper, possibly from an earlier watercraft injury.
Male manatees had begun to surround the injured female to form a mating herd.
The rescue team used nets to separate the female from the herd and brought her to shore with a specialized rescue boat. A crane was used to load the manatee into CMA's rescue van.
The 2,070-pound manatee was taken to ZooTampa for treatment.
