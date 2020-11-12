Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates dolphins' rescue anniversaries

On Dec. 10, 2005, then 2-month-old Winter was freed from an old crab trap line.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Fifteen years ago, on Dec. 10, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescued its most famous resident-- Winter the dolphin.

Back in 2005, the then 2-month-old dolphin ended up tangled in an old crab trap line while swimming. Luckily a fisherman was nearby and released her before the Clearwater Marine Aquarium was called out to help.

Unfortunately, Winter lost her tail flukes due to the damage sustained in the entanglement. She was deemed unable to be released and has called CMA home ever since.

Over the years, Winter's rescue has inspired more than just the people she meets, but also the films "Dolphin Tale" and "Dolphin Tale 2."

"After overcoming the odds, she has become an inspiration for so many around the world," CMA wrote on Facebook.

The aquarium also celebrated Hope's 10th rescue anniversary over the weekend.

To celebrate, CMA partnered with SPCA Tampa Bay and Gulf Coast JFCS Heart Gallery of Pinellas & Pasco Program to bring awareness to their missions of finding forever homes for pets and kids in need.

Foster families will enjoy a socially distanced behind-the-scenes tour prior to CMA opening to guests.

