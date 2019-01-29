GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a "pup-date" you don't want to miss!

The four wolf pups at the Greensboro Science Center are growing, and getting ready for their public debut.

The pups each weigh seven pounds.

RELATED: Dad to Newborn Wolf Pups at Greensboro Science Center Dies

Their trainer says they are vocal and active, and they've been exploring the exhibit.

The wolf exhibit reopens next Monday. It has been closed since early December as staff prepared for their birth.

Greensboro Science Center Here's a pupdate... err, update on our four maned wolf pups! Last week, they received a quick check-up and their first round of distemper vaccines. They're each weighing in at around 7 pounds and...

RELATED: Greensboro Science Center Welcomes Adorable Set Of Wolf Pups