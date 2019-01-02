ASHEBORO, North Carolina — You might be sick of the cold, but North Carolina Zoo polar bears Nikita and Anana are loving every second of it!

These polar bears decided to have a polar vortex party!

Okay, it's not quite that cold down here, but Thursday's weather conditions in the Triad were perfect for zookeepers to break out the snow machine for our favorite polar bear pair.

The NC Zoo shared video of Nikita and Anana rolling around and tunneling their noses into the snow - and it is definitely a cute emergency.

Tunneling and pouncing into the snow come naturally to polar bears. They tunnel to find new smells, and they pounce on hard packed areas of snow to break it up as they would with thick ice covering seal breathing holes.

In other times during the year, Nikita and Anana get to play with ice, sand, and mulch piles.