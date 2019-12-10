KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville threw a birthday party for Georgie the Gibbon Saturday for his 16th birthday!

Zookeepers decorated Georgia's day room with party gear and did a special enrichment session with him. People came to join in on the fun and could ask the zookeepers questions.

Zookeepers say he's a crowd favorite at the zoo, and even though he's getting a little older, it's not slowing him down.

"He still acts like he's 2 years old, but like I said, he's 16 obviously," said Zookeeper Syndey McCartt. "He's a wild and crazy thing. He is always active. He is always swinging rain or shine, whether there are people here or just one. He is always swinging, always active, and in my opinion, he's one of the most active animals at the zoo."

Georgia lives with his girlfriend, Malay, who is 18. Zookeepers are hoping to two will eventually get together and have some babies! According to the Gibbon Conservation Center, the lifespan of a white-handed gibbon is roughly 30 to 35 years in the wild or 40 to 50 years in captivity.

Georgie's favorite foods are fruits and veggies, but no sugar, despite how energetic he is. He just has a crazy, fun-loving personality that makes him a favorite of zoo visitors.

You can always check on Georgie and Mayley on the Zoo Knoxville Gibbon Cam! All you have to do is visit www.wbir.com/GibbonCam to see the two swinging around their habitat in the Asian Trek.

