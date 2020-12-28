Merry Christmas! Frances gives birth to adorable baby giraffe at Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville and Frances the giraffe received a special early present on Christmas Eve: A baby giraffe!!!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville's Christmas was especially blessed after it welcomed a new baby giraffe into the world!

Frances the giraffe gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Christmas Eve. This is the second child born to her and father Jumbe. The two were paired as part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan to save the species from extinction.

The team is closely monitoring her calf to make sure it is getting enough nourishment to grow strong. He and his mother will be let outside to bond once temperatures warm up again.

“This is a happy note to end a challenging year on,” said Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville's President and CEO. “We are very grateful for the outpouring of support for the Zoo and our mission to care for and protect these endangered animals. Our entire community rallied behind us and all became zookeepers in 2020. This little giraffe is a great testament to what your support made possible.”

With a recent 40% decrease in their populations, Zoo Knoxville said giraffe are now critically endangered. This calf will help ensure a healthy giraffe population for the future conservation of his species.