CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students head back to class Monday morning, and it marks the start of a fresh school year for kids across the Carolinas.

Sunday, Power 98 FM hosted “The Big Cut ” helped to make sure students have a fresh new hairdo for the first day of school. Kids often stay busy picking out what they’re going to wear on the first day of school, but the haircut can easily feel just as important.

The fourth annual Big Cut took place on Sunday afternoon at the McCrorey YMCA. It's a true community effort, and barbers from across the Charlotte area volunteered their time to give haircuts.

The event started at 2 p.m. Sunday, but there were people starting line up as early as 10 a.m.

Event organizers say it’s important for kids to be able to start off the school year on the right foot, and a fresh haircut is just one of the ways they can show these students they care.

The goal was to give 175 haircuts, and at last check, they had given more than 150 haircuts. The final count hasn't been released just yet.

This event continues to grow every year, according to event organizers, and parents say it definitely helps lift a burden on what can be an expensive time of the year.

