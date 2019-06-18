RALEIGH, N.C. — A Carolina Cash 5 jackpot winner from a February drawing has come forward.

NC Lottery says Del Spencer, of Asheboro, won the $133,675 jackpot in the Carolina Cash 5 drawing on February 15. He claimed his prize last week at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Spencer bought the ticket at the Speedway on West Fairfield Road in High Point.

After state and federal taxes, he took home $94,575.

