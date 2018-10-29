GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Have you ever wondered if your home, business, or place of worship is safe enough?

Your community resource officer can let you know.

Greensboro Police Department offers free security assessments to the community.

Just click on the link for your neighborhood on Greensboro Police Department's website to find out who your community resource officer is, and you'll be able to send them a message about doing a security survey of your property.

The officer will look at a few things:

Are there locks on the doors?

Is there proper lighting?

Does the landscaping obstruct any views or enable someone suspicious to hide?

If there are alarms, are they working properly?

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office also offers free security assessments to homes, businesses, and places of worship. Just email crimeprevention@fcso.us to schedule a time for an officer to come out.

