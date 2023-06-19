How to combat loneliness

Blanca Cobb breaks down a viral video of a grandpa asking his granddaughter to come spend time with him and offers tips to combat loneliness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all felt a little lonely from time to time. During these moments, we wished that we didn't feel so alone. There's a TikTok story video of a young woman telling the story of her 92-year-old grandfather, who was feeling lonely, who reached out to ask her to visit and have a sleepover, which she did.

I love that the grandfather reached out to his granddaughter for companionship. The grandfather didn't shy away from how he was feeling and what he needed. And his granddaughter responded to his need. Such a loving story all the way around.

A lesson that we can learn from this story is that we don't have to go through life alone. When you're feeling lonely, tell someone what you're going through and what you need, and you might be surprised how they'll respond.

Having connections with other people can stabilize your emotional health. You'll feel happier and less stressed. You're often better able to handle life's obstacles because you know you can turn to someone.