Mother chimp gives birth to a baby at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Sunday guests at the North Carolina Zoo witnessed a birth, as a baby chimp born.

Zoo officials said both the mom and baby are doing great.

They have not released the gender or name of the baby chimp yet, but click HERE to see the video via Facebook.

