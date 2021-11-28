Babysitting soon? Check out these tips!

Over the holiday break, some high school and college students will be babysitting to make extra money.

With holiday break rapidly approaching, some high school and college students will be babysitting to make extra money. Babysitting is fun when the kids are happy. But, sometimes, kids can get whiny and don't listen very well. In these times, Babysitting can be a challenge. Here are a few tips for babysitters to redirect children when they whine.

Many children whine because their problem-solving skills aren't well developed. When they don't know how to solve a problem to get what they want, it can be a challenge to communicate with them. Children might whine because they're hungry, sick, tired, or just need or want a hug.

Teach children problem-solving skills if you want them not to whine as much. Try to figure out what's bothering them. What is it that they want? What is it that they're having a hard time explaining? Ask the children to 'use their words so you can understand what they want and can help them. If the children are overwhelmed and can't use their words, you can ask them to point to what they want or show you what they want.

When your patience is zapped, then you can take a time out. The child must be able to see you when you're in time out. This is a great way to model relaxation, self-care, and anger management. You can explain that you feel you're losing your patience and want to take a little break and take a few minutes to yourself. Show them where you're going to be. Set a timer and tell them that after the timer goes off that you'll rejoin them. And during the break, you're going to stay quiet. This means that they can't talk to you either.