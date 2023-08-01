Back to School: Helping your student adjust to a new school

Schools are preparing to welcome students into the classroom. It's exciting for many students as they're either starting school or returning to a brand-new building.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Southeast Alamance High School will be welcoming students this fall. It will be the first new high school in 50 years in Alamance County. It'll be an exciting time for many students as they start or return to high school in a brand-new building.

Not all students will be excited about the change. Change can be tricky for some students, mainly if they're used to certain classes in certain rooms and buildings with specific layouts. Although many enjoy something new, it tends to differ from what it was, which can be daunting.

There's comfort in what's familiar.

Even if something is newer and considered better or updated or modern, it's still different and will work differently and feel differently. Helping kids become familiar with the new space is key in assisting them to adjust to the new area. This means tours to familiarize with the new layout and building.

It will also give them time to explore the new facility and point out how things will be different and the same. And illustrate the positives.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate it if you give my page a "like."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.