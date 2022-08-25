Back-to-school parent anxiety

We often focus on back-to-school jitters for students, but parents can get anxious about the new year too.

We focus on kids having back-to-school jitters, but what about the parents? Some parents might have back-to-school jitters for their children. Interestingly, they might have similar concerns as their kids. Parents want their kids to enjoy school, have friends, be accepted and have their teachers like them. If their child has any special needs or requires specific accommodations, then parents might wonder if those requests will be honored.

If a parent wants to develop a good relationship with their child’s teacher, an excellent way to start is by being friendly, helpful, and respecting class rules. For example, if a teacher prefers volunteers during lunch, don’t insist on helping at other times during the day. If a teacher says they have 15 minutes for a call, don’t extend it.

It’s natural as a parent to advocate for your children. Realize that your child’s teacher can be a good advocate as well. If you want your child’s teacher’s help with something, you must communicate with them as an ally, not an adversary. This means to ask questions, not place demands. Ask for their observations and opinions and find ways to work together, not against one another.