Banksy unveils new piece supporting Black Lives Matter

Banksy showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement in an Instagram post Saturday.

The artist's most recent piece includes an American flag. At the bottom, a vigil candle burns a corner of the flag.

On the last slide of the post, Banksy provides his own insights on issues surrounding racism and police brutality.

"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system," Banksy wrote. "Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it. They can't — no one will let them in the apartment upstairs."

Banksy's piece is released in line with over a week of protests across the county and all over the world after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Floyd was killed on May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for a total of 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

"This is a white problem," Banksy said. "And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in."

