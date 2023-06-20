Being productive on World Productivity Day

Blanca Cobb shows us what it means to be productive and how to get things done on a busy schedule.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is World Productivity Day. We hear people talk about being productive, but what is it really? Many times, people confuse being busy with being productive. Being busy doesn't necessarily mean getting things done, whereas being productive means completing tasks to reach goals.

Often, interruptions, not having clearly defined tasks and goals, not having deadlines, feeling overwhelmed, and being unsure how to prioritize can get in the way of being productive.

Here are a few suggestions to be more productive. Manage your time that lets you limit distractions and maximize your efforts in completing tasks. Prioritize what needs to be done now vs. later. Make sure that you have the skills and how to know to get what you want done. Give yourself breaks that will allow you to recharge mentally and destress.